Worst: Tony and Candice Romo like to take things to the max. So they sleep in a multiple mattress configuration, and Tony’s car is a monster truck. And their shoes, don’t you know, feature Sketchers Max Cushioning, which is apparently like strapping on pillows. The couple is likable enough, but witnessing this premise and its execution is like strapping pillows around your brain.
Sketchers Max Cushioning - Tony Romo
