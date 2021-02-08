 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sketchers Max Cushioning - Tony Romo
View Comments

Sketchers Max Cushioning - Tony Romo

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Worst: Tony and Candice Romo like to take things to the max. So they sleep in a multiple mattress configuration, and Tony’s car is a monster truck. And their shoes, don’t you know, feature Sketchers Max Cushioning, which is apparently like strapping on pillows. The couple is likable enough, but witnessing this premise and its execution is like strapping pillows around your brain.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd stuns with Super Bowl half-time show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News