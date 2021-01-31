'SNL' takes on Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop and Tom Brady. Watch the highlights.

Strong's Greene responded, "How much time you got?"

After hearing some of Greene's theories, McKinnon asked if she really believed those things and then asked if she's really a US representative.

"People can Google you and it'll say she's a real member of the US government?" McKinnon asked again.

"That may not be the first thing that comes up, but yes," Strong's Greene responded.

McKinnon thanked Greene for coming and said, "so government doesn't work." She then moved on to the stock market, which had a wild week thanks to Reddit, and brought on the majority shareholder of GameStop, "Derek Boner."

Boner, who was played by Pete Davidson, corrected McKinnon by saying, "first of all, it's pronounced 'stonk' market."

McKinnon then asked Davidson's Boner if the company's crazy week reflects GameStop's business.

"Uh, we sell games?" Davidson's Boner asked.

McKinnon came to the conclusion that the stock market doesn't work, either.