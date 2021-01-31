'SNL' takes on Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop and Tom Brady. Watch the highlights.

"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show of 2021, and had one question on its mind: "What still works?"
That's how the NBC variety show opened its program on Saturday night, with cast member Kate McKinnon hosting a show that asked what still works in America. The first category was "government."
McKinnon brought out "Marjorie Taylor Greene," the congresswoman from Georgia who faces backlash over her controversial actions and recently resurfaced social media comments, to see if government still works.
"Our first topic is government and already I have my doubts," McKinnon said.
Greene, who was played by Cecily Strong, came out and immediately offered McKinnon a gun.
"So Congresswoman Greene... hard to say those words together," McKinnon said. "What are some of the theories you believe in?"
Strong's Greene responded, "How much time you got?"
After hearing some of Greene's theories, McKinnon asked if she really believed those things and then asked if she's really a US representative.
"People can Google you and it'll say she's a real member of the US government?" McKinnon asked again.
"That may not be the first thing that comes up, but yes," Strong's Greene responded.
McKinnon thanked Greene for coming and said, "so government doesn't work." She then moved on to the stock market, which had a wild week thanks to Reddit, and brought on the majority shareholder of GameStop, "Derek Boner."
Boner, who was played by Pete Davidson, corrected McKinnon by saying, "first of all, it's pronounced 'stonk' market."
McKinnon then asked Davidson's Boner if the company's crazy week reflects GameStop's business.
"Uh, we sell games?" Davidson's Boner asked.
McKinnon came to the conclusion that the stock market doesn't work, either.
After going through topics such as social media and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout (both of which aren't working either, according to McKinnon), "SNL" finally found something that works in America: Tom Brady.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who's heading back to the Super Bowl with his new team, appeared on the show played by this week's host, John Krasinski.
"You're supposed to win football games and you just keep winning football games," McKinnon said. "You might the only thing in America that still works... So I guess everyone must be rooting for you, right?"
"Almost no one," Krasinski's Brady responded.
McKinnon said she'd be rooting for him because the country can still rely on him and "it's not like you're a weird Trump guy or anything, right?"
Krasinski's Brady immediately thanked McKinnon for having him and left the stage.
McKinnon ended the segment by saying that she's been slowly losing her mind, and then belted out the show's signature catch phrase, "Live... From New York! It's Saturday night!"
SNL's impressions through the years
Tina Fey as Sarah Palin
The show’s former head writer looked so much like the vice presidential candidate that even Fey’s own daughter had a hard time telling them apart. Fey took full advantage, capturing both the Alaska governor’s guile and gumption in a string of Emmy-nominated appearances.
Norm MacDonald as Bob Dole
The “Weekend Update” anchor didn’t appear in a ton of sketches, and he barely altered his normal speaking voice when he did. But there was something devilish in the way he approached the Kansas senator, suggesting that at any moment he might turn around and moon the audience.
Dana Carvey as Ross Perot
The show’s standout star for seven seasons became best known for his affectionate take on George H.W. Bush, but his impersonation of Perot was more hilarious, imagining the former presidential candidate as the Church Lady with elephant ears. Any signs of sympathy went out the window.
Kate McKinnon as anyone she wants
Kristen Wiig and Eddie Murphy had two of the greatest runs in “SNL” history. But McKinnon is nipping at their heels, thanks to her layered performances as Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions, Rudy Giuliani and Kellyanne Conway.
Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh
The show’s recent habit of having big stars cameo as politicos got old the minute Robert De Niro was recruited to read cue cards in Robert Mueller makeup. But Damon’s one-time appearance as the Supreme Court justice justified the stunt. You can practically see fire coming out of Damon’s nostrils.
Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris
Rudolph won an Emmy for her portrayal last season of the California senator, so expect more pop-ins from the former cast member now that Harris is on the Democratic ticket.
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump
This isn’t so much an impression as it is a takedown. The Oscar-nominated actor does nothing to hide his hatred of the current president, casually dropping racist and sexist asides as if he were ordering a Diet Coke. No wonder Trump often goes on a Twitter rant after one of Baldwin’s guest appearances.
Fred Armisen as David Paterson
Emphasizing the former New York governor’s partial blindness could have come across as a cruel joke, but there was a sweetness in the way Armisen wandered aimlessly around the “Weekend Update” set. Paterson, who initially balked at the portrayal, eventually came around, appearing as himself in 2010.
Darrell Hammond as Dick Cheney
This longtime cast member, who left in 2009 but remains the show’s announcer, may have turned in more political impersonations than anyone in “SNL” history. But he peaked with his interpretation of the vice president as a James Bond villain. While Phil Hartman tackled the controversial politician first, Hammond took it to the next level.
Will Ferrell as Janet Reno
The comic superstar’s take on George W. Bush would end up on Broadway, but he really found his rhythm as host of “Janet Reno’s Dance Party.” The late attorney general showed she had a fine sense of humor — and some fine moves — when she crashed the basement bash during her last day in office.