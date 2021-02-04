Social media stars sail away with sea shanty record deals

London (AP) — The long forgotten sea shanty has been enjoying a renaissance on social media and is now moving into popular music with two U.K. artists landing record deals, following their online performances.

Scottish postman Nathan Evans and Bristol folk band The Longest Johns signed record deals last week, with Evans even securing a No.1 record in the U.K. for his recording of the New Zealand song “Wellerman,” which he originally performed on TikTok.

For some artists, the sea shanty has long been part of their repertoire. New Zealand band The Salty Wailers started singing together a year ago as an “excuse to go for a pint on a weeknight,” performing in pubs across Wellington.

Group member Ben Bamford said the intention was “to get the entire pub involved with us, so that you can really bring the house down. You want people to be walking past the pub thinking, ‘What the hell is going on in there?’”

He added that none of the group have TikTok, but hearing the music gain traction in the charts and in the news encouraged the band to get back out there and perform their biggest show at the end of January in the Dragon bar in Wellington, which he said was “a blast.”