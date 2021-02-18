Spain arrests 80 in 3 nights of riots over rapper's jailing

People gather next to a burning barricade during clashes after a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Police fired rubber bullets and baton-charged protesters as clashes erupted for a second night in a row Wednesday at demonstrations over the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasél. Many protesters threw objects at police and used rubbish containers and overturned motorbikes to block streets in both Madrid and Barcelona.
By RENATA BRITO and HERNÁN MUÑOZ
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Protests over the imprisonment of a rapper convicted of insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence were marred by rioting for the third night in a row Thursday.
The plight of Pablo Hasél, who began this week to serve a 9-month sentence in a northeastern prison, has triggered a heated debate over the limits of free speech in Spain and a political storm over the use of violence by both the rapper's supporters and the police.
The ruling coalition's junior partner, the far-left United We Can (Unidas Podemos) party, on Thursday filed a petition for a “total pardon” for Hasél and another rapper, Valtònyc, who fled to Belgium in 2018 to avoid trial on charges of “glorifying” terrorism.
But potentially deepening the tension, court authorities in the northeastern Catalonia region announced that Hasél lost a recent appeal and is looking at an additional prison sentence of 2 1/2 years for obstructing justice and assault in 2017. The sentence can be appealed again before the country's Supreme Court.
Like the two previous nights, the protests began Thursday with large gatherings in several cities that were, at first, mostly peaceful.
In Catalonia's regional capital, Barcelona, hundreds sang songs, rapped and shouted “Pablo Hasél, freedom!" and “Spanish media, manipulators!” at a central square before dozens broke off the main group to set alight a barricade of trash containers and a construction skip that blocked a main city artery, hurling stones, bottles and other objects at riot police.