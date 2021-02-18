Spain: Dozens arrested in fresh riots over rapper's jailing

At least four protesters were also arrested Wednesday in the southern city of Granada.

Some of the gravest riots on Wednesday night took place near the Lleida prison, where Hasél was taken Tuesday. Police arrested him at a university building where he had barricaded himself 24 hours earlier to draw attention to his arrest.

The rapper and his supporters say that Hasél's nine-month sentence for writing a critical song about former King Juan Carlos I and dozens of tweets that judges said glorified some of Spain's extinct terrorist groups violates free speech rights.

Before that case, the rapper had been given a suspended two-year sentence and faced other charges for assault, praising armed extremist groups, breaking into private premises and insulting the monarchy.

His legal situation has drawn considerable public attention because it comes on the back of a string of other artists and social media personalities that have been put on trial for violating Spain's 2015 Public Security Law, which was enacted by a previous conservative-led government and criticized by human rights organizations.