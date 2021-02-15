Spanish rapper rejects imprisonment, draws focus to gag law

Changes to the code under a new Public Security Law, known as the “Gag Law,” were made in 2015 by the then Popular Party government and have long been slammed by human rights groups and international organizations for potentially limiting freedom of expression in the name of protecting state and religious institutions.

“The imprisonment of Pablo Hasél leaves the sword hanging over the heads of all public figures who dare to openly criticize the actions of state institutions all the more evident,” the artists' petition read.

“We are aware that if we allow Pablo to be jailed, tomorrow they could come after any one of us, until they have managed to silence any sigh of dissidence,” it added.

The Spanish branch of Amnesty International has also defended Hasél and urged the government to introduce legal changes. In a statement last week, the international rights campaigning group pointed out other social media users, journalists and artists who have been similarly convicted in the past.

“Expressions that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalized,” said AI branch director Esteban Beltrán.

Ciarán Giles and Aritz Parra in Madrid also contributed.

