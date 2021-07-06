Spike Lee, 'Annette' open 74th Cannes Film Festival

“When you see brother Eric Garner, when you see king George Floyd murdered, lynched, I think of Ray (Radio) Raheem,” Lee said, referring to the “Do the Right Thing” character. After 30-plus years, you’d “think and hope,’’ Lee said, “that Black people would have stopped being hunted down like animals.”

Much of the talk on Tuesday at Cannes centered on injustice and survival. That the festival was even happening, after last year's edition was canceled, was a surprise to some. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who'll see the 24 films in competition for the Palme as a member of the jury over the next 12 days, said it will be her first time in a movie theater in 15 months. When “Parasite” actor Song Kang Ho was invited to be a juror, he said, “I thought: Will there really be a festival?”

But Cannes has pushed ahead in much its usual form, with splashy red-carpet displays and a lineup of many of the world's most revered filmmakers, including Asghar Farhadi, Wes Anderson, Mia Hansen-Love and Paul Verhoeven. Festivalgoers are tested every 48 hours, seated shoulder to shoulder and masked for screenings.