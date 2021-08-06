Springsteen, US team qualify for equestrian jumping final

About a half dozen members of the Bruce Springsteen Japan Facebook group gathered outside the locked equestrian stadium last week to offer support. Back home, nearly all the mainstreem coverage for equestrian has focused on her, and she's drawn by far the most attention from reporters in interview areas this week.

Springsteen said it's been easy to tune out the interest once her and Don are saddled up.

“For me, one thing about riding I've always loved, well first my love for the horse, but when I'm in the ring and the bell goes off, I'm completely, 100% focused on that,” she said. "So any outside pressures or anything else going on really kind of just fades away and I’m really in that moment.”

Springsteen learned to ride on a family farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, first showing an interest when her mother started taking lessons.

“She was like my first riding idol," Springsteen said. "I used to watch her jump being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s jumping so big. I’m never going to be able to do that.’”