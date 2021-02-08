Squarespace - 5 to 9 by Dolly Parton

Best: It would take a great concept to make it worth having the universally beloved Dolly Parton sell out her proto-feminist hit “9 to 5” with a commercially inspired rewrite. So: Hello, great concept! Web-site company Squarespace is pushing all the things people do to develop their dreams in the hours they are free from their dull day jobs: design landscapes, lead dance classes, and do woodworking among them. “Make your 5 to 9 full time” is the perfect tagline, and staging the side hustles in little cubicle spaces, as the lead character dances between them, is a clever visual. Do “Jolene” next, Squarespace.