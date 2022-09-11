Start of the NFL season, The Weeknd cancels show and Ringo Starr returns | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

A new NFL season is underway, but it didn’t start as planned for the defending Super Bowl champions.

There was a boost at the box office Labor Day weekend thanks to a promotion.

Lainey Wilson leads the nominations for the CMA Awards.

The Weeknd had to abruptly cancel a show due to vocal problems.

Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel is leaving hitters ‘Frozen’ with his entrance music.

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is back on the road.

Sherri Shepherd is ready to launch her daytime talk show.

Jane Fonda reveals she has cancer.

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw has died.

And singer Ricky Martin is suing a nephew over sexual abuse claims.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports