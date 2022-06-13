Stocks enter a 'bear market', takeaways from today's Jan. 6 hearings, and more trending topics

Here's a look at today's trending news:

Stock market

Wall Street is back in the claws of a bear market as worries about inflation and higher interest rates overwhelm investors.

The Federal Reserve has signaled it will aggressively raise interest rates to try to control inflation, which is the highest in decades. Throw in the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy, and investors have been forced to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception.

Here are some common questions asked about bear markets:

Juneteenth

A slate of Black artists and musicians are set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on June 19 for an inaugural Juneteenth concert that will be broadcast live on CNN.

The "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom," produced by Black creators Shawn Gee of Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will celebrate the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth and highlight the ongoing fight for equality in the Black community.

Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. Last year President Joe Biden signed a bill establishing it as a federal holiday.

Jan. 6 hearings

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol detailed Monday how those around then-President Donald Trump told him he lost the 2020 election -- but he refused to listen, turning instead to his attorney Rudy Giuliani to embrace false claims that the election was stolen.

The hearing Monday was one witness short from what was planned, but the panel heard testimony from a former Fox News digital politics editor, a conservative lawyer, a former US attorney and a former Republican election official -- who all said it was clear President Joe Biden won the election and Trump's claims of fraud were nonsense.

