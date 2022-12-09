Streamed and Screened podcast: Director Ron Howard chats with Bruce Miller about 'Thirteen Lives' and his new memoir 'The Boys'

When it comes to Hollywood careers, Ron Howard is in a class all by himself. Beloved as Opie Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show" in the 1960s and Richie Cunningham on "Happy Days" in the 1970s, he made his directing debut as a under the watchful eye of trash-cinema luminary Roger Corman with his films going on to cumulatively rack up nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director for "A Beautiful Mind."

Our very own Bruce Miller had the chance to talk to him as he's making the "For Your Consideration" rounds for his movie "Thirteen Lives," a dramatization of the Tham Luang cave rescue, as well as promoting his new book, "The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family" which he co-authored with his brother, Clint.

Also on the show we talk about new releases "Spoiler Alert" (adapted from a memoir where terminal cancer is the tragic twist) and "Violent Night" (a sort of "Home Alone" meets "John Wick"), both of which we think are very good but certainly might not make for the best double feature.

Where to watch:

Recent articles by Bruce Miller:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.