Streamed & Screened: All the good, bad, and ugly stuff that went down at The Oscars!

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.
Well, The Oscars... sure did happen! We've got a bunch of immediate reactions to all the good, the bad, and the surprisingly ugly stuff that went down, including some predictions about the changes the Academy Awards might make in the future.
All that, plus there's a list down below of where you can stream a whole bunch of the movies, both winners and runners up alike!
More from Bruce Miller:
- Julia Child defied television's odds because she 'made you feel better.'
- Jennifer Lopez says 'I do' to only so much in 'Marry Me'
- 'X' doesn't mark the spot -- or anything else
- 'Atlanta' deals with plenty of issues in much-awaited third season
- Jonathan Bailey brings the heat in 'Bridgerton's' second season
People are also reading…
Streaming:
- Attica (Amazon Prime)
- Being the Ricardos (Amazon Prime)
- CODA (Apple+)
- Coming 2 America (Amazon Prime)
- Cruella (Disney+)
- Don't Look Up (Netflix)
- Drive My Car (HBO Max)
- Dune (HBO Max)
- Encanto (Disney+)
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye (HBO Max)
- Flee (Hulu)
- Four Good Days (Hulu)
- Free Guy (HBO Max; Disney+)
- The Hand of God (Netflix)
- King Richard (HBO Max)
- The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
- Luca (Disney+)
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix)
- Nightmare Alley (HBO Max; Hulu)
- The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+)
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+)
- Spencer (Hulu)
- Summer of Soul (Hulu; Disney+)
- tick, tick...BOOM! (Netflix)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple+)
- West Side Story (HBO Max; Disney+)
Follow the show:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StreamdNScreend
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.