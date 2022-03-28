Streamed & Screened: All the good, bad, and ugly stuff that went down at The Oscars!

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Well, The Oscars... sure did happen! We've got a bunch of immediate reactions to all the good, the bad, and the surprisingly ugly stuff that went down, including some predictions about the changes the Academy Awards might make in the future.

All that, plus there's a list down below of where you can stream a whole bunch of the movies, both winners and runners up alike!

More from Bruce Miller:

Streaming:

Follow the show:

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0