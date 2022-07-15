 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Streamed & Screened: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Better Call Saul,' new Nathan Fielder, plus 'Minions' and 'Thor'

Streamed and Screened podcast

Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.

Theater marquees this weekend will be topped with Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Owens' wildly successful, Reese Witherspoon approved, novel, along with the cuteness overdose of Jenny Slate's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. At home we've got the latest season of What We Do In The Shadows on HULU, a new series premiering from Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal on HBO, and the last set of episodes kick off Better Call Saul's curtain call on AMC. All that plus we kick things off by getting into the nitty gritty of our Thor and the #GentleMinions phenomena.

And make sure you're subscribed to Streamed & Screened on whichever podcast player you prefer, because over on the bonus episode this week we're rounding up our top films from the first half of the year!

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

