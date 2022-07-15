Streamed & Screened: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Better Call Saul,' new Nathan Fielder, plus 'Minions' and 'Thor'

Theater marquees this weekend will be topped with Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Owens' wildly successful, Reese Witherspoon approved, novel, along with the cuteness overdose of Jenny Slate's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. At home we've got the latest season of What We Do In The Shadows on HULU, a new series premiering from Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal on HBO, and the last set of episodes kick off Better Call Saul's curtain call on AMC. All that plus we kick things off by getting into the nitty gritty of our Thor and the #GentleMinions phenomena.