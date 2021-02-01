Stunts in the streets for Venezuelan motorcycle virtuoso

It's a sport on the rise in Venezuela, where many take pride in the motorcycles they depend on to get to work or earn them a living making deliveries.

Aldana said he won his nickname as a youth mastering tricks on his bicycle. By age 11, he'd graduated to a motorcycle.

For the last decade, he's been travelling across Venezuela to put on shows drawing up to 7,000 spectators. The troupe charges spectators $3 to $5 to enter the organized shows — hefty in a country where most earn a monthly minimum wage less than $2.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has kept him from touring far from his home in Venezuela's capital.

He's been forced to hold improvised pop-up shows advertised by word of mouth, playing a cat-and-mouse game with officials. On social media, he encourages spectators to wear facemasks and practice social distancing, though in practice that appears to be optional.

On Saturday, Aldana’s crew converged on a parking lot of cracked asphalt in the coastal city of La Guaira, only to be stopped by by local police, who said they didn’t have permission. Aldana says he’s worked official channels in the past to get permission, but has been frustrated by bureaucrats demanding bribes.