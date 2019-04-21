LOS ANGELES – Dominic West considers Jean Valjean “the best superhero of all time.”
The leading character in “Les Miserables,” he says, “scales buildings like Spider-Man… speaks a lot like Iron Man and struggles against his own demons. He has struggled to do the right thing, the loving thing, rather than the vengeful thing.”
West, one of the stars of “The Affair,” made the discovery while playing Valjean in a six-part version of Victor Hugo’s book, now on PBS’ “Masterpiece.”
West hadn’t read the book or seen the musical before signing on, but once he got into the script he became enamored with the dynamics and the way Hugo sees a story in everything. “He’s talking about the sewers. He’s talking about this fragment of cloth…it’s so engrossing,” he says. “The great thing is it doesn’t take any getting into, which most books do.”
For Andrew Davies, the writer charged with adapting the book, finding contemporary parallels was essential. “It’s all very grand, iconic, extreme,” he says. “I kept on thinking it’s like some extra book of the Bible we haven’t dealt with before. I started off my life being brought up in a very religious way, which I don’t have anymore, but I do have a yearning for that kind of absolutism in this book. This was something that was strangely appealing to me. The other thing was the way the book spoke to the divisions in our society.”
Reverse casting
David Oyelowo, who plays Javert, Valjean’s nemesis, was pleased to see reverse casting. “Not every black man living in Europe in the early 1800s was some kind of slave or subservient in some way,” he explains. “I’ve had the opportunity to play a number of virtuous, good men in my career, but I was fascinated by this character who is so obsessed in his pursuit of another human being.”
That casting twist gave this “Les Miserables” more power, Davies says. It also let him discuss divisions in society, a situation that rings true today.
“Victor Hugo said this story will have meaning so long as there is poverty,” West says. “He probably didn’t think 150 years later, there would be so much. But the gap between rich and poor, which was so obvious then and in the French Revolution, is a much bigger gap now. The idea of writing a novel about the people who are not the strong leaders is still quite revolutionary.”
While Davies never read the book nor saw the musical before getting this assignment, he did have a goal: “I just wanted to rescue this great book from this pathetic virago,” he says of the musical. “I hated the musical.”
Others – like Oyelowo, who loved the musical – often found themselves singing the songs while they were making the miniseries. “I had to scurry away to my trailer every time I had a need,” Oyelowo says. “It was embargoed.”
West says he listened to “I Dreamed a Dream” during Fantine’s death scene. “And he kept messing me up as I’m on my deathbed,” says Lily Collins, who plays Fantine.
Like her co-stars, Collins found the adaptation realistic and more complete. In shorter versions of the sprawling novel, “you don’t get to see her fall in love and…having fun. We got to take a lyric in a song and make it an episode.”
While all three actors were pleased to delve deeper into the characters, Oyelowo was surprised to learn that Hugo had based Javert and Valjean on the same person. “That was the clue for me,” he says. “Javert sees himself in Jean Valjean and it’s the part of himself he hates.”
“Les Miserables” airs Sundays on PBS.