Takeoff and former Vikings DC Adam Zimmer die suddenly, Steve Nash out as Nets coach, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Nov. 1.

Takeoff

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos — along with a reputation as the trio's most lowkey member — before he was killed in a shooting early Tuesday.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley, police there said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made, and police were imploring witnesses to come forward with information.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up in suburban Atlanta — Gwinnett County was less than flatteringly name-checked in a couple Migos tracks — alongside the two other members of the group. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin, and the trio was raised in large part by Takeoff's mom.

Read more about him here:

Adam Zimmer

Adam Zimmer, who served on the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff for nine seasons under his father Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, family says.

Adam Zimmer's sister Cori announced his death on social media Tuesday.

"I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday," she wrote. "Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."

Adam Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, per CBS Sports.

Read more here:

Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted.

But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now.

“We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said.

So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

Nash made it to this season after Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

Get more info here:

***

Get some more of today's trending topics here:

Davido

Taylor Swift tour