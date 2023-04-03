NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, will be the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Country Music Association announced the 2023 inductees on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, with Tucker, the “Delta Dawn” singer, entering in the veteran era artist category, while Loveless, who beautifully blended bluegrass and country, joins as the modern era artist. The three will be formally inducted during a ceremony in the fall.
The bold husky-voiced Tucker is finally receiving her flowers from the Hall of Fame, an overdue honor after a career of 10 No. 1 hits, more than 40 songs in the top 10 and earning two Grammys for her 2019 comeback album “While I’m Livin'."
For years, Tucker had also wondered when she'd finally get the honor.
“I figured I get it when I was dead or something,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “And I kinda quit thinking about it, or wanting it.”
But Tucker had her heart set on getting in the Hall of Fame since she was just a kid. Tucker recalled seeing the names of her heroes at the Country Music Hall of Fame when she visited Nashville as a 9-year-old fresh-faced singer. Her dad took her to watch the singers at the Grand Ole Opry, encouraging her by asking her, “Wouldn't you rather be up there doing it, instead of sitting here watching it?”
She’d have her first hit by the age of 13 when “Delta Dawn” came out in 1972, and gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine at the age of 15. And as her career bloomed with multiple hits through the 1970s and '80s, she challenged the standards for women in country music, often being labeled a young rebel whose romances and addictions dominated tabloids.
She won CMA female vocalist of the year in 1991 and had hits with songs like “Down To My Last Teardrop," “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane" and “Strong Enough to Bend.” Last year, a documentary was released about her and the making of the 2019 record, which she recorded with producers Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings.
Tucker, now 64, said she's got another record coming this summer that she says will include tributes to those artists who helped and influenced her career. All of the recognition coming for her now feels like it was already foretold, Tucker said.
“It's almost like my life has been written already,” Tucker said.
Country star Vince Gill helped announce the winners and talked about his long friendship with Loveless, who he said was like his little sister. The two often sang backup for each other on songs like, “My Kind of Woman, My Kind of Man," “When I Call Your Name,” “Pocket Full of Gold” and “Go Rest High on That Mountain."
A Kentucky native, Loveless had five No. 1 country singles, on songs like “Timber I'm Falling in Love,” “Blame It On Your Heart” and “You Don't Even Know Who I Am." She won CMA's album of the year in 1995 for “When Fallen Angels Fly,” and female vocalist of the year in 1996.
She began leaning into her bluegrass and Appalachian roots in 2001 with the release of “Mountain Soul,” and its follow up “Mountain Soul II” earned her a Grammy award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2011.
She also earned two CMA Awards for best vocal event with country icon George Jones. Jones' widow, Nancy Jones, was at the announcement on Monday to congratulate Loveless.
“I'm just shocked,” Loveless told The Associated Press. “I'm still trying to absorb it all, take it all in, 'cause it still feels somewhat like a dream. But my whole life has been dreams that have come true."
Between the 1970s and his retirement in 2000, McDill had more than 30 songs reach the top of Billboard's country charts and many that have become part of country music canon: “Gone Country” by Alan Jackson; “Don't Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley; Alabama's “Song of the South” and Don Williams' “Good Ole Boys Like Me.”
The Country Music Hall of Fame inducts a songwriter every third year alongside the artist inductions.
“There are some legendary songwriters in this Hall of Fame that most people have probably never heard of,” said McDill after the announcement. “The voters look beyond the glitter and the spotlights sometimes and honor people like Boudleaux and Felice Bryant and Cindy Walker and some of those people that wrote standards that everybody can whistle and remember.”
Top country song from the year you graduated high school
1948 (tie): 'I'll Hold You in My Heart (Till I Can Hold You in My Arms)' by Eddy Arnold and His Tennessee Plowboys, "Bouquet of Roses" by Eddy Arnold and his Tennessee Plowboys
1949: 'Lovesick Blues' by Hank Williams with His Drifting Cowboys
1950: 'I'm Movin' On' by Hank Snow
1951: 'Shotgun Boogie' by Tennessee Ernie Ford
1952: 'The Wild Side of Life' by Hank Thompson
1953: 'Kaw-Liga' by Hank Williams
1954: 'I Don't Hurt Anymore' by Hank Snow
1955: 'In The Jailhouse Now' by Webb Pierce
1956: 'Heartbreak Hotel' by Elvis Presley
1957: 'Gone' by Ferlin Husky
1958 (tie): 'Ballad Of A Teenage Queen' by Johnny Cash, 'Guess Things Happen That Way' by Johnny Cash
1959 (tie): 'The Battle of New Orleans' by Johnny Horton, 'The Three Bells' by The Browns
1960 (tie): 'He'll Have to Go' by Jim Reeves, 'Please Help Me, I'm Falling' by Hank Locklin
1961: 'Don't Worry' by Marty Robbins
1962 (tie): 'Walk On By' by Leroy Van Dyke, 'Wolverton Mountain' by Claude King
1963: 'Love's Gonna Live Here' by Buck Owens
1964: 'I Guess I'm Crazy' by Jim Reeves
1965: 'Before You Go' by Buck Owens
1966: 'Almost Persuaded' by David Houston
1967 (tie): 'There Goes My Everything' by Jack Greene, 'All The Time' by Jack Greene, 'It's The Little Things' by Sonny James
1968: 'Skip A Rope' by Henson Cargill
1969: 'Daddy Sang Bass' by Johnny Cash
1970 (tie): 'Baby Baby (I Know You're a Lady)' by David Houston, 'It's Just a Matter of Time' by Sonny James, 'Hello Darlin'' by Conway Twitty, 'Don't Keep Me Hangin' On' by Sonny James
1971: 'When You're Hot, You're Hot' by Jerry Reed
1972: 'My Hang-Up Is You' by Freddie Hart
1973 (tie): 'You've Never Been This Far Before' by Conway Twitty, 'The Most Beautiful Girl' by Charlie Rich
1974: 'A Very Special Love Song' by Charlie Rich
1975 (tie): 'Before the Next Teardrop Falls' by Freddy Fender, 'Rhinestone Cowboy' by Glen Campbell, 'Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain' by Willie Nelson, 'Always Wanting You' by Merle Haggard, 'Touch the Hand' by Conway Twitty, and three more
1976: 'Convoy' by C. W. McCall
1977: 'Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)' by Waylon Jennings
1978: 'Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys' by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson
1979 (tie): 'Every Which Way but Loose' by Eddie Rabbitt, 'I Just Fall in Love Again" by Anne Murray, 'If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me' by The Bellamy Brothers, 'Amanda' by Waylon Jennings, and two more
1980 (tie): 'Coward of the County' by Kenny Rogers, 'My Heart / Silent Night (After the Fight)' by Ronnie Milsap, 'Lookin' for Love' by Johnny Lee
1981 (tie): 'I Don't Need You' by Kenny Rogers, '(There's) No Gettin' Over Me' by Ronnie Milsap, 'Never Been So Loved (In All My Life)' by Charley Pride
1982 (tie): 'Always on My Mind' by Willie Nelson, 'Just to Satisfy You' by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson, 'Slow Hand' by Conway Twitty, 'She Got the Goldmine (I Got the Shaft)' by Jerry Reed
1983 (tie): 'Islands in the Stream' by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, 'Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)' by Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers
1984 (tie): 'To All the Girls I've Loved Before' by Julio Iglesias and Willie Nelson, 'Why Not Me' by The Judds
1985: 'Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In the Still of the Night)' by Ronnie Milsap
1986 (tie): 'Whoever's in New England' by Reba McEntire, 'Have Mercy' by The Judds, 'Desperado Love' by Conway Twitty, and two more
1987: 'Forever and Ever, Amen' by Randy Travis
1988 (tie): 'Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses' by Kathy Mattea, 'I Told You So' by Randy Travis, 'I'll Leave This World Loving You' by Ricky Van Shelton, 'When You Say Nothing at All' by Keith Whitley
1989 (tie): 'I'm No Stranger to the Rain' by Keith Whitley, 'The Church on Cumberland Road' by Shenandoah
1990: 'Love Without End, Amen' by George Strait
1991 (tie): 'Down Home' by Alabama, 'Don't Rock the Jukebox' by Alan Jackson, 'You Know Me Better Than That' by George Strait
1992: 'Achy Breaky Heart' by Billy Ray Cyrus
1993: 'Chattahoochee' by Alan Jackson
1994 (tie): 'Wild One' by Faith Hill, 'I Swear' by John Michael Montgomery, 'Wink' by Neal McCoy
1995: 'I Like It, I Love It' by Tim McGraw
1996 (tie): 'It Matters to Me' by Faith Hill, 'No News' by Lonestar, 'Time Marches On' by Tracy Lawrence, 'My Maria' by Brooks and Dunn, 'Carried Away' by George Strait, and two more
1997: 'It's Your Love' by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
1998: 'Just to See You Smile' by Tim McGraw
1999: 'Amazed' by Lonestar
2000 (tie): 'Breathe' by Faith Hill, 'How Do You Like Me Now?!' by Toby Keith, 'I Hope You Dance' by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert
2001 (tie): 'Ain't Nothing 'bout You' by Brooks and Dunn, 'I'm Already There' by Lonestar
2002: 'The Good Stuff' by Kenny Chesney
2003 (tie): 'Have You Forgotten?' by Darryl Worley, 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere' by Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett
2004 (tie): 'There Goes My Life' by Kenny Chesney, 'When the Sun Goes Down' by Kenny Chesney and Uncle Kracker, 'Redneck Woman' by Gretchen Wilson
2005 (tie): 'As Good as I Once Was' by Toby Keith, 'Better Life' by Keith Urban
2006: 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' by Carrie Underwood
2007: 'Never Wanted Nothing More' by Kenny Chesney
2008 (tie): 'Our Song' by Taylor Swift, 'Letter to Me' by Brad Paisley
2009: 'Need You Now' by Lady A
2010 (tie): 'Consider Me Gone' by Reba McEntire, 'Why Don't We Just Dance' by Josh Turner, 'The House That Built Me' by Miranda Lambert
2011: 'Honey Bee' by Blake Shelton
2012: 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' by Taylor Swift
2013: 'Cruise' by Florida Georgia Line
2014: 'Burnin' It Down' by Jason Aldean
2015: 'Girl Crush' by Little Big Town
2016: 'H.O.L.Y.' by Florida Georgia Line
2017: 'Body Like a Back Road' by Sam Hunt
2018: 'Meant to Be' by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line