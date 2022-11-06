Taylor Swift and the Astros make history, Kyrie Irving suspended and notable deaths | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

Taylor Swift made history on the Billboard charts.

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving.

The Astros tossed a rare World Series no-hitter.

Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy died and Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports