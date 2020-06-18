2020's best TV dads: Did your favorite make the list?

2. Phil Dunphy, “Modern Family.” Determined to be the hip dad, the “cool” dad, the dad kids like to hang out with, Phil constantly shoots himself in the foot, but still wins the love of his children. “When I first started as an actor, I was playing a lot of smarmy people – people you knew, at the beginning of the movie, were going to either get killed or get their comeuppance,” actor Ty Burrell says. “Phil has been a treat. I love waking up in the morning to go play him.” While the series ended this spring, Phil will live on, largely because Burrell was so protective. Over the years, he watched what the writers wanted the character to do. “If I didn’t think it was something Phil should do, we’d always have a conversation. If there was a red flag, they’d pull away from it.”