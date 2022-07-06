$6 million state award will stay with 'Field of Dreams' TV project despite lack of streaming partner

Erin Murphy, The Gazette, Cedar Rapids
The $6 million in taxpayer funding awarded to a "Field of Dreams" TV series will remain dedicated to the project, despite a recent report that the show is currently without a broadcast home, Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Tuesday.
The entertainment publication Variety recently reported that the series, which would be based on the iconic 1989 movie that was largely filmed in Iowa, no longer will be streamed on Peacock, a channel owned and operated by NBCUniversal.
The project is shopping for a new broadcast partner, Variety reported.
The state of Iowa awarded $6 million in funding to the project via the state's Destination Iowa program, which is run by the state economic development department and is designed to attract visitors and new residents to the state.
Destination Iowa was funded by $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding.
While the $6 million had not yet been appropriated to the "Field of Dreams" TV project, that funding will remain dedicated to the project until it begins operating, the governor's office confirmed.
As of June 27, the state had awarded $16.5 million in Destination Iowa funding to four projects:
— $6 million to the "Field of Dreams" TV series
— $7 million to the Siouxland Regional Trail System
— $2.5 million to Polk County's Easter Lake North Shore Project
— $1 million to a project connecting trails in central Iowa
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Field of Dreams" series is planned as an adaptation of the movie, which featured a makeshift baseball field that was carved into an Iowa cornfield. The field used in the film is just outside Dyersville, and has since become a popular tourist destination.
The new series would again film in Iowa, but not at the movie site in Dyersville. Filming was expected to take place throughout the state, including in Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The new series is helmed by Michael Schur, whose TV credits include "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "The Good Place."
PHOTOS: Field of Dreams game
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge watches a Chicago White Sox Seby Zavala home run fly into the outfield corn in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees outfielders Brett Gardner (11) and Aaron Judge (99) chase a Chicago White Sox Luis Robert double during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
A Chicago White Sox bullpen pitcher watches from the outfield corn during a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Joe McEwing (47) against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge catches a fly ball in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner jumps to catch Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez fly ball during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates his solo home run with Aaron Judge in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech throws against the New York Yankees last season.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Yankees White Sox Baseball
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech reacts to a strike out against the New York Yankees during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Fans cheer during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees relief pitcher Wandy Peralta throws to first base against the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Aaron Bummer throws against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates with Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with Rougned Odor (12) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates with Aaron Judge, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton throws against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Yankees White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks watches a New York Yankees' Aaron Judge home run in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
