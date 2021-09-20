8 memorable moments from the 73rd Emmy Awards

OK, it definitely wasn't the Pandemmys, or the Zoomemmys, or whatever you want to call last year's virtual Emmy ceremony — with everyone at home, and visitors in hazmat suits showing up to bestow awards.

This year was different — defiantly so. People were together, and not even in masks (except during commercial breaks.) There were plenty of hugs and kisses — in fact, quipped presenter Seth Rogen, he had just been sneezed in the face by Paul Bettany. (Guests had to present vaccine proof and negative COVID-19 tests.)

But of course, this wasn't the PRE-COVID Emmys either. The crowd, in a tent in downtown Los Angeles, was much smaller than in normal years. And many overseas nominees couldn't come due to travel restrictions — especially the cast and crew of "The Crown," which accepted its six drama awards from a party in London, as "Schitt's Creek" had done a year earlier in Canada.

And in a year where so much was different, there were some familiar problems. Awards were concentrated among a few shows. The hashtag #EmmysSoWhite emerged — a record number of nominees of color yielded only two Black winners, RuPaul for "RuPaul's Drag Race" and Michaela Coel for writing "I May Destroy You." A slew of Black actors were passed over.