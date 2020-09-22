A 'Bachelorette' emergency and 'Tiger King' tears don't add up to a 'DWTS' 10

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s only the second week of “Dancing With the Stars” and already it feels like the eighth or ninth.

Part of that could be the lackluster dances. Most of it, though, must be due to the lack of joy in Tyra Banks’ hosting. Usually good, she doesn’t have any of the playfulness Tom Bergeron or Erin Andrews exhibited. (If it’s not too late, producers should get them back ASAP. Tyra can always return to “Next Top Model.”)

On the judging panel, Derek Hough is too polite. Len Goodman played Simon Cowell when he was in the seat. Hough should, too.

And the dancers? Well, you could drop all those celebs with 18s and let the bottom feeders and the good ones duke it out.

After all these years, the pros have dined out on familiar songs (no more “Kick in the Head”), signature moves and gimmicks that lean into the worst aspects of their celebs’ reputations. (No more cat songs for Carole Baskin, either.) They also use things like smoke and mirrors (literally) to distract from feet that don’t move.

The big drama of Week Two: “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe had a bad ankle and “almost” didn’t dance. She toughed it out, however, and got one of the best scores of the night.