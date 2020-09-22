A 'Bachelorette' emergency and 'Tiger King' tears don't add up to a 'DWTS' 10

It’s only the second week of “Dancing With the Stars” and already it feels like the eighth or ninth.
Part of that could be the lackluster dances. Most of it, though, must be due to the lack of joy in Tyra Banks’ hosting. Usually good, she doesn’t have any of the playfulness Tom Bergeron or Erin Andrews exhibited. (If it’s not too late, producers should get them back ASAP. Tyra can always return to “Next Top Model.”)
On the judging panel, Derek Hough is too polite. Len Goodman played Simon Cowell when he was in the seat. Hough should, too.
And the dancers? Well, you could drop all those celebs with 18s and let the bottom feeders and the good ones duke it out.
After all these years, the pros have dined out on familiar songs (no more “Kick in the Head”), signature moves and gimmicks that lean into the worst aspects of their celebs’ reputations. (No more cat songs for Carole Baskin, either.) They also use things like smoke and mirrors (literally) to distract from feet that don’t move.
The big drama of Week Two: “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe had a bad ankle and “almost” didn’t dance. She toughed it out, however, and got one of the best scores of the night.
Since she’s at the top with Justina Machado, expect them to be the frontrunners (along with Nev Schulman, who’s quite good).
The bottom two came down to – surprise, surprise – Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley. Both were better than they were the first week, but the judges got to save one, so Oakley went packing and Baskin was saved, just in time for Disney Week. (Betcha she does something from “The Lion King.”)
Tuesday’s show was designed to address issues head on (like Chrishelle Stause’s poor childhood) and build sympathy. In addition to Bristowe’s injury, there was concern over Skai Jackson’s bobble and Baskin’s media treatment. Crying during a pre-interview, Baskin later admitted, “I can’t imagine a greater escape than dancing every day.”
Themes were still prevalent: Football for Vernon Davis, sneakers for Nelly and sex appeal for Jesse Metcalfe.
Because there isn’t an audience, we also didn’t get to see family and friends cheering them on. A Bristol Palin without Sarah in the audience would have been unthinkable. Now, we’re just left with Tyra talking about Lady Gaga’s tweets.
It’s lackluster, but once “DWTS” culls all the cats and kittens, someone could pounce.
Justina Machado is our woman most likely.
Stay tuned in
