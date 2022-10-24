A Broadway show should be in the future for 'Dancing with the Stars' (and other observations)

It was Michael Buble night on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday and Jessie James Decker wasn’t feeling good. At least not at the end of the night.

The country singer was sent home despite doing a sexy salsa and earning a better score than Vinny Guadagnino and finishing awfully close to several others.

Influencer Charli D’Amelio got a perfect score for her foxtrot, suggesting she’s the one to beat (again), and likely going on tour with the professional dancers when the season ends.

Gabby Windey came closest with a 46 for her rumba but Wayne Brady (who’s usually in the hunt) only got a 44 for his quickstep. The reason? He was sick all week and only had two days to rehearse.

The contestants danced to Buble songs and Michael was on the judging panel, admitting, “I’m not a judge, just a fan.”

He sang one song live while Derek Hough and the gang did an elaborate production number. What that pointed out was the need to do something on Broadway. The pros could make a show (“Fosse,” perhaps) really sing.

Other observations:

1. Vinny Guadagnino looks like David Duchovny and seethes like no one else on the show.

2. Trevor Donovan’s latest hair dye isn’t quite right and doesn’t make him look at all like Robert Redford, even though Bruno Tonioli took pains to point that out.

3. Heidi D’Amelio, who’s just as good as her daughter, doesn’t get enough credit for her consistency. Despite being several decades older than her daughter, she moves effortlessly and should be considered more of a contender.

4. Host Tyra Banks seems to get taller every week.

5. Five judges are two too many.

6. Joseph Baena may have been ousted from the competition but he still showed up to support the others.

Next week, during the Halloween edition of “DWTS,” expect elaborate makeup and costumes and a lot of freeform dances.

Donovan, Guadagnino, Shangela and, maybe, Daniel Durant are on the short list to go home.

The finals will get down to Charli D’Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady, unless somebody gets sick or has to withdraw.

In the past, someone like Bobby Bones (who wasn’t good the whole season) managed to win. That could happen this year, too, but there’s too much praise heaped on the top three to see them go quietly.