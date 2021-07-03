A clean slate: New shows have a good shot at Emmy rewards

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – While it’s an action series, there’s enough here to warrant a spot in the list. The problem? Is it a limited series or a true drama series? Marvel says more could come. But there’s also “WandaVision.” That’s in the limited series category.

“Bridgerton” – The bodice-ripping drama broke a lot of barriers, but it’s also a soap opera. It brought attention to its stars but doesn’t seem to have the staying power for five or six seasons. Look for smaller returns, mostly in behind-the-scenes categories.

“Lovecraft Country” – A wild ride, this sci-fi horror series succeeded where others haven’t. It hit the ground running, then looked for as many “American Horror Story” hallmarks to color its world.

“The Boys” – This deserves to be in one of the categories (comedy, perhaps?) but it may not have the gravitas to go up against “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Mandalorian” or “This Is Us.”

LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit” and “Mare of Easttown” are going to be the gorillas in this mist. “WandaVision” has a good shot, too, particularly since Marvel is the new force in town.

But then?