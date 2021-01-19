A deal with the devil: 'Losing Alice' poses plenty of 'what if?' questions

For the eight-part Israeli series, she only had one actor in mind – Yossi Marshak, who plays Alice’s neighbor.

For the key roles – Alice, Sophie and Alice’s husband, David – she held auditions. Zurer was among those she called. “She wanted me to read a certain line,” Zurer says, “but I felt so strongly about the scenes I needed a real actor opposite me (to make it work). I let it go and Sigal continued with the casting process.”

Because Zurer was living in the United States (and “Alice” was set to be shot in Israel), she figured it just wasn’t going to happen. “My mom came to visit me in the U.S. and broke her elbow and had to go back home,” Zurer says.

Accompanying her mother to Israel, she heard from Avin, who told her she had one more day of auditions. “I knew this was it…I read with Lihi and Gal (Toren, who plays David) and it was beautiful.”

In the series, Sophie shares a screenplay she has written that would be ideal for Alice to direct. Since David is an actor, it also would be ideal for him to play the male lead in the film. Naturally, Sophie is right to play the female lead. Quickly, the pieces fall into place and control begins to shift. There’s a Faustian angle, too, that makes the drama even more complicated.