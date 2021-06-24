A double life: Annie Murphy stars in a series that has a split personality

While the split storytelling is unusual, it doesn’t take long for viewers to understand that one world is Kevin’s view, the other is Allison’s.

For Peterson, the multi-cam portion is familiar territory. A veteran of numerous series, he knew the rhythms. Even better? He only has to work two or three days a week. Murphy and Mary Hollis Inboden, who plays Allison’s best friend, Patty, then shoot the single camera portions, which take the rest of each episode’s time.

Murphy says the sitcom elements are rehearsed, then shot on “performance” day. “We were supposed to have a true audience to laugh and say, ‘Ooh,’ but given the times, we now have just a smattering of laughter from people who come in to give us the oomph we need to get through it all.”

Inboden says the two worlds require different techniques. “The multi-cam is very technical. It’s about time and rhythm and pace,” she says. “It feels very structured.” The other is more relaxed. “We could take a deep breath outside of the multi-cam world.”

Because the multi-camera segments are focused on the male characters, “I don’t really have to prepare because I only have three lines,” Murphy says. “Mary Hollis and I kind of sink into the background.”