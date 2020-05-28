A fall TV season? Series stars are hoping it'll happen

SUPERMAN & LOIS (Drama): Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch are the latest who get to inhabit the world covered by the Daily Planet. This time, however, they’re parents, coping with the demands of children who may not be willing to split their time with supervillains.

WALKER (Drama): You knew it wasn’t going to take forever to get a “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot and, here it is. Jared Padalecki steps into Chuck Norris’ boots.

KUNG FU (Drama): A Chinese-American woman (Olivia Liang) goes on the journey that made David Carradine a star. Set in contemporary times, it finds her using her martial arts skills to protect San Francisco from the evil Triad.

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH (Drama): A high school teacher figures out a way to help her fellow townspeople create their own country before it’s ruined by a mining company. Stella Baker stars in a concept that was first expected to land at CBS.

FOX

FILTHY RICH (Drama): Kim Cattrall gets to test her soap skills as the matriarch of a family of televangelists. When her husband goes missing, she’s forced to make big decisions. Particularly when children from previous relationships turn up. Tate Taylor wrote and produces.