A leap of faith: Broadway's Corey Cott finds a new life in 'Filthy Rich'

A father of two, Cott says television is also more lucrative than theater. It also exposes him to a much larger audience. “I’ve always admired the actors who go to every medium – the Sam Rockwells and the Brandos who do everything.”

Cott’s brother, actor Casey Cott, stars on “Riverdale” as Kevin Keller, the first openly gay character in the Archie Comics universe. Also a Carnegie Mellon grad, he started in regional theater, then moved to television.

“We’ve dreamed about working together but he’s pretty locked down with 'Riverdale,'” Corey Cott say. “If there’s ever a possibility of working together in whatever way, we want to do it.”

Meanwhile, there are television siblings to worry about. In “Filthy Rich,” Cott’s character, Eric Monreaux, discovers his father had a secret family he never knew about. When they appear – assuming dad is dead – he has to figure out what to do with them.

“He discovers the entire foundation of what he has known to be true is a massive lie,” Cott says. “It’s a big journey for Eric.”

Unwilling to step in to replace his father in the pulpit (his mother, played by Kim Cattrall takes charge), Eric wants to handle all the business side of religion.