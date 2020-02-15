A new 'Odd Squad' is ready for action

LOS ANGELES – Even though she was one of the show’s stars, Millie Davis doesn’t remember much of the first season of “Odd Squad.”

“I guess I was just excited to be there,” she says with a smile.

She was 7 when she started and now, at 13, she’s the only main character still on the show.

The reason? “I think it’s super important to keep a consistent character because the cast changes so much,” Davis says. “Kids want that one familiar face they can always look to.”

Her Ms. O, for those unfamiliar, is the leader of the Odd Squad, a group of kids who solve problems by using math skills. They travel by tubes to get to their destinations and often have to go to headquarters or the “Mathroom” where they can find logical connections.

Ms. O assigns them cases and, on occasion, barks orders.

“As a 7-year-old, being bossy was probably an easy thing to do,” Davis says. “The thing I love about her is she has never been mean ... just bossy.”