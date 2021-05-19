A villainous move: M.O.D.O.K. comes into his own as a Marvel star

Patton Oswalt had no problem deciding what Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K. might sound like.
“M.O.D.O.K.’s voice is just an amplified, more treble-y version of my own voice,” the Grammy-winning actor says. “It’s me when I’m at my whiniest and angriest and petty. So that’s all I had to do – sort of crank it up that way.”
Oswalt, who also does voiceover work on sitcoms (he’s the narrator on “The Goldbergs”), films (he’s Remy in “Ratatouille”) and countless specials, wanted to bring M.O.D.O.K. to life because he had appeared in so many superhero comics as the villain who wouldn’t disappear.
“He’s aware that he’s not an A-lister and it drives him insane,” says Jordan Blum, co-creator of the new “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” series. “There’s this humor already built into the character of this megalomaniacal supervillain with a huge ego who has this self-doubt that kind of creeps through.”
Making him the star of a series – in which he tries to fit into conventional society – seemed ripe for television.
“He wasn’t meant to be comedic,” Oswalt says during a Zoom interview. “But he’s so over-the-top rage-ful that a lot of (the original comic books) are very unintentionally funny. He is truly his own worst enemy.”
Marvel executives liked the take Oswalt and Blum pitched. “Maybe once or twice they reeled us in a bit,” Blum says. “But they knew the show we were trying to make and they encouraged it. So we pushed it as far as we could.”
Done in a stop-motion animation, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” pits the character against corporate bosses and suburban neighbors. When there’s violence, the series takes it to Monty Python levels, according to Oswalt, who’s also an executive producer and co-creator.
Fans for years, Oswalt and Blum remember M.O.D.O.K. in other animated series. “He was on an Iron Man cartoon I used to watch growing up, but he was baby-sized for some reason,” Blum says. “They made an action figure for him, which I sought out and bought, and it was to scale to Iron Man. They give him a personality and they make you invest in him. The idea of creating a show around that was kind of what excited us.”
Some of those bigger Marvel names do drop in the new Hulu series. “The more serious M.O.D.O.K. takes things, the more absurd they get,” Oswalt says.
The series will uses plenty pop culture references while staying true to the character. “We use a lot of A-list characters you are going to recognize and then a lot of D-list weirdos that you’ve never seen before,” Blum says. “I think that was the fun of building the show. We had the Marvel handbooks in the writers’ room.”
While flipping through those guides, writers spotted characters many had forgotten and tried to figure how they could work them into stories.
The writing staff, Oswalt says, opened up what could be boring – family, fatherhood – and made them big stakes situations. “Watching them expand that world beyond what I thought I could do with this character was incredible.”
Melissa, M.O.D.O.K.’s daughter, has the same oversized head, but she’s hugely popular. "She has a gorgeous face that’s just bigger than all the other girls’ faces,” Oswalt says. “Of course, she runs the school.”
“M.O.D.O.K. is a character who solves all his problems by essentially mind-blasting them away,” Blum says. “We wanted to create a show where that doesn’t solve anything when you have family problems.”
Corporate maneuvering, also, is alien to him. “It’s like a different type of warfare that he’s never had to deal with before,” says Beck Bennett, who voices Austin Van Der Sleet, M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss. “He’s having to figure out how to fight back.”
Blum sees M.O.D.O.K. as one of those cult figures who could gain a huge following. Like Groot and Rocket in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” he could break out in a big way.
“Kids might know Groot more than they know Superman now,” Blum says. “I think all these (secondary) characters have potential. It’s just finding the right story for them.”