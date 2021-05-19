A villainous move: M.O.D.O.K. comes into his own as a Marvel star

Done in a stop-motion animation, “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” pits the character against corporate bosses and suburban neighbors. When there’s violence, the series takes it to Monty Python levels, according to Oswalt, who’s also an executive producer and co-creator.

Fans for years, Oswalt and Blum remember M.O.D.O.K. in other animated series. “He was on an Iron Man cartoon I used to watch growing up, but he was baby-sized for some reason,” Blum says. “They made an action figure for him, which I sought out and bought, and it was to scale to Iron Man. They give him a personality and they make you invest in him. The idea of creating a show around that was kind of what excited us.”

Some of those bigger Marvel names do drop in the new Hulu series. “The more serious M.O.D.O.K. takes things, the more absurd they get,” Oswalt says.

The series will uses plenty pop culture references while staying true to the character. “We use a lot of A-list characters you are going to recognize and then a lot of D-list weirdos that you’ve never seen before,” Blum says. “I think that was the fun of building the show. We had the Marvel handbooks in the writers’ room.”

While flipping through those guides, writers spotted characters many had forgotten and tried to figure how they could work them into stories.