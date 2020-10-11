A window onto a world: 'Deaf U' goes behind the scenes at Gallaudet University

“Going to Gallaudet and seeing an all-deaf community was really a huge difference for me,” Clearbrook says.

“My deaf community experience has been very small,” Rose says. “(Hearing and deaf people) grow up together. So it was really amazing to travel into Gallaudet and see such a huge community with so much diversity.”

In the series, students are very open about many aspects of their lives, including sex.

“We’re brought up to be honest and we’re very comfortable with each other,” Rose explains. “We’re able to say it like it is.”

DiMarco says that’s often because ASL requires so much body language. “That automatically makes us more expressive. In English, you’re able to kind of play around with words and dance around a topic. But with ASL, it’s all on the table.”

Rodney Burford, an athlete and psychology major, says viewers will learn “deaf people can do what you all do. The only thing we can’t do is hear. That’s all. We do have our own culture, our own challenges, but it’s amazing.”