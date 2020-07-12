Acting was meant to be, says Christina Vidal Mitchell of 'United We Fall'

LOS ANGELES – Christina Vidal Mitchell knew the minute she stepped on a soundstage she was meant to be an actress.
She was 10 and she was cast in the Michael J. Fox film “Life with Mikey.”
“However hokey it may sound now, it was a like a purpose for me,” the 30-something actress says. “My parents moved from New York. My mom quit her job and moved out here to be with me. I realized I didn’t want to do anything else.”
Work in other films and television series followed. Now, Mitchell is the star of “United We Fall,” an ABC comedy about a couple just trying to raise their children despite advice from everyone else. Co-starring Will Sasso, it was one of those jobs Mitchell didn’t think was hers.
Appearing in “Grand Hotel” when the pilot was shopped around Los Angeles, she missed the round of auditions and thought “United We Fall” was a thing of the past. “Then it came back around and I went straight to the producers,” she says. “It went very quickly, but I think it was meant to be.”
“United We Fall,” she says, is her first lead in a show. “All those other experiences prepared me for this. Just watching others really informed me.”
Key to the job: Attitude. “If you’re prepared, that sets the tone for everybody else.”
That message really hit home when she starred in "Training Day" with the late Bill Paxton.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Mitchell says. “He was so great. He had the most insane schedule and, every morning, he came in and looked like he was having fun ... because he was. Between takes he’d tell us stories and ask us about our lives. He was a really good guy.”
That example has also helped her from getting too confident about a series’ prospects. “There’s excitement there and I kind of ignore it,” she says.
Still, when her sister Lisa was cast in “The Baker and the Beauty,” there was a moment the two “freaked out. When both of our pilots got picked up, it was like the biggest, craziest party. It was so exciting and a dream come true, basically.”
To extend the family ties (sister Tanya is also an actress), Mitchell’s niece has a recurring role on “United We Fall” as her niece.
“She happened to get the audition all on her own,” Mitchell says. “She just called me and she’s like, ‘Guess what? I’m auditioning for your show to play your niece.’ It was just the right fit.”
When the cast united to film the comedy’s pilot (Jane Curtin plays her mother-in-law), “it had a different feeling than a lot of the stuff I’ve done. I haven’t been sure about things, but this felt right.”
Oddly, the business hasn’t changed much during those twenty-some years.
“The business is what it’s always been,” Mitchell says. “But I’m different. Very different.”
A wife and mother, she sees everything coming full circle.
When she started in Hollywood, she did sitcoms, including “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher.”
Among those working on the series: Julia Gunn, who’s executive producer of “United We Fall.”
“I think what (the producers) have done for me is create this environment where it’s really easy to step in and go with the creative and brilliant flow that’s already happening,” Mitchell says. “I’m getting a free ticket here with all of these amazing people to just look really good.”
“United We Fall” begins Wednesday on ABC.
