Acting was meant to be, says Christina Vidal Mitchell of 'United We Fall'

That message really hit home when she starred in "Training Day" with the late Bill Paxton.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Mitchell says. “He was so great. He had the most insane schedule and, every morning, he came in and looked like he was having fun ... because he was. Between takes he’d tell us stories and ask us about our lives. He was a really good guy.”

That example has also helped her from getting too confident about a series’ prospects. “There’s excitement there and I kind of ignore it,” she says.

Still, when her sister Lisa was cast in “The Baker and the Beauty,” there was a moment the two “freaked out. When both of our pilots got picked up, it was like the biggest, craziest party. It was so exciting and a dream come true, basically.”

To extend the family ties (sister Tanya is also an actress), Mitchell’s niece has a recurring role on “United We Fall” as her niece.

“She happened to get the audition all on her own,” Mitchell says. “She just called me and she’s like, ‘Guess what? I’m auditioning for your show to play your niece.’ It was just the right fit.”