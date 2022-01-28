Actors take advantage of 'Resident Alien's' improv policy

Some aliens — and humans -- are good at improvising.

At least that’s what “Resident Alien” creator Chris Sheridan has found.

Willing to give his actors leeway with scripts, Sheridan nudged stars Alan Tudyk and Alice Wetterlund to play around before starting a scene. Cameras started rolling and the two bantered for 10 minutes before starting the scripted lines. “It was unbelievable,” Sheridan says.

The actors are so good, he adds, he could fill an entire episode with improv.

Tudyk – who plays Harry, the alien sent to destroy Earth -- and Wetterlund – who plays D’Arcy, the bar owner attracted to him – aren’t the only ones skilled at riffing.

Judah Prehn, who plays the only person in town who can see Harry as an alien, is adept, too. “He sees what’s funny and can top it,” Tudyk says. “There’s a scene where he gets a spanking and he just loved getting to riff on, ‘That doesn’t hurt….You’re doing it wrong.’”

Sheridan often defers to the actors when they don’t think lines are in keeping with their characters’ voices.

“And then we have an opportunity to play,” Tudyk says. “You can do the punch line as many different way as you want.”

Adds Wetterlund: “He gives us as many takes as we want as long as there’s a punchline. And I’m usually counting. Eventually, I’m going to find out how many is the most.”

Corey Reynolds, who plays Mike Thompson, the town sheriff, says he hasn’t had another job that has given so much influence over a character’s choices or voice. “That’s a testament to our leadership being open to allowing us to explore these different things. And they are not all home runs.”

When he gets scenes with Wetterlund, Reynolds says they frequently go off on tangents. Often, the director will have to pull them back and say, “We should probably get one that’s as written. Once we have one that’s on the page, we’re good to go.” The script “is just a suggestion.”

In the new season of “Resident Alien,” Harry is faced with the consequences of failing his mission. Now he’s determined to protect Earthlings and get his emotions under control.

Tudyk – a veteran voiceover actor – says he enjoys speaking Harry’s language. “I don’t know if it will ever be a language like Klingon, where you go to conventions and people actually speak it as a language,” he says. “It’s much more elusive. It’s a back-and-forth between me and the editors. It switches up a little bit every take and then they find the best string of sounds and facial expressions that make for the best scene.”

For others, Sheridan says, D’Arcy’s bar will get a karaoke machine and they’ll get a chance to follow in Harry’s footsteps.

The murder that fueled the first season will still be a plot point in the second. And, says Sheridan, there’s an episode in which Harry and Asta go to New York to find an alien. That’s the subject of another one of the graphic novels upon which “Resident Alien” is based.

Harry’s awakening – and empathy – will take some time, Sheridan says. “We don’t want to do it too quickly…because a lot of the comedy goes away at that goes away. That’s not really going to happen until the very end of the series, where he sort of figures it all out.”

"Resident Alien" airs on SYFY.

