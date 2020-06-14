Adam Scott knows the do's and don'ts of game shows

Whenever he sensed he wasn’t juggling all of the balls, Scott recalled those hosts he loved as a teenager.

“I grew up idolizing David Letterman ... and still do. When this came around, that’s who I immediately thought of. If I were to reach for something, if I were to steal from anyone, that’s where I would go.”

Ken Ober, from MTV’s “Remote Control,” was another influence. “So, in between fits of panic, if you see any influence from those two, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Just after “Don’t” wrapped and before COVID-19 shut down businesses, Scott was prepping for a new series that was going to shoot in New York for six months. Since then, he says, “I’ve been waiting until we get back to that. We made a ‘Parks and Rec’ reunion special, so I got to act a little bit there. Luckily, the quarantine has given the writers time to map the entire season out. I’ve been reading and watching a lot of movies, which has always been a great way for me to learn.”

Doing the interview in a closet he shares with his wife (“it’s the only place in the house where there wouldn’t be dogs and children running back and forth”), he says time away from performing has given him reason to revisit all aspects of life.