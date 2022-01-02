Adrienne Warren helps tell the rest of the Emmett Till story in 'Women of the Movement'

Tony winner Adrienne Warren felt a deep responsibility when she was cast as Mamie Till-Mobley in “Women of the Movement.”

“This history is our history,” she says. “It is literally taking every part of being a storyteller and learning as much as you possibly can and presenting it in a way that is as truthful as possible.”

The story, however, is one that has taken on different meaning over the years. Till-Mobley was the mother of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store. The men charged with his murder were found not guilty, sparking key events in the civil rights movement.

Because Till-Mobley wanted others to see what they had done to her son, she insisted on a public funeral with an open casket. The decision shed light on racism in America and the lack of justice for minorities in the country.

“Women of the Movement,” though, is more than just the story of a mother seeking justice. It shows what Till was like as a boy and it details what happened to the family after his death.

“We wanted the first episode to really tell you who these people are and to sit and have dinner with them before we see the tragedy,” says Marissa Jo Cerar, the show’s executive producer. “Episodes 2 through 6, we see the aftermath of Emmett’s kidnapping.”

While Cerar was writing the finale, “it was the summer of George Floyd. What happened is still happening. The portrayal of young Black boys and men is still the same – criminalizing victims. We just told the story; the audience will come to their own conclusions. Unfortunately, we are still experiencing the same injustice and trauma.”

Tonya Pinkins, who plays Alma, Till-Mobley’s mother, says it’s important to tell Till’s story because “it is how we survive. We created dance and music … to turn all of the lemons into lemonade. Levity is critical whenever you are telling one of stories. It is how we go on.”

Like Warren, she and the other actors did intense research just to understand the time Till was living in.

“Growing up, you get the CliffsNotes, bare-bones version of the Emmett Till story,” says Ray Fisher, who plays Gene Mobley, Till-Mobley’s third husband. “One of the big things that I had very little awareness of was the media’s role in the reporting of Emmett’s murder and the trial.”

Stories tried to paint Till as a predator “and we see that kind of stuff even today,” Fisher says. “That is something that, I think, we can all agree needs to change.” The limited series, he adds, debunks accounts that tried to paint a different narrative. “To be able to tell this story that is going to affect the minds of, hopefully, generations to come is where the real work is.”

The Rev. Wheeler Parker, the cousin of Emmett Till, says the story needs to be told “over and over again, just to remind us of American history, showing how far we’ve come and how much work we have to do.”

Warren, who won the Tony Award for playing Tina Turner in the “Tina,” the musical, says she tries to “erase” herself from the narrative and become the person. “Sometimes, there’s physical transformation that is involved in it,” she says. “The most important thing is the humanity.”

Shot on location in Tennessee and Mississippi, the film included residents who may have had a connection to the story. The actors also met others whose families had been similarly affected.

“Not much has changed since 1955,” says Pinkins. “You can feel it. You can feel the gravity of that, which just takes everything that we are doing and elevates it. This piece is so unbelievably important because it’s about education. This is about informing those who may not have known so that we don’t continue to perpetuate these cycles.”

“Women of the Movement” begins Jan. 6 on ABC.

