'All Creatures' gives Nicholas Ralph a great introduction to television

Before playing veterinarian James Herriot in the remake of “All Creatures Great and Small,” actor Nicholas Ralph read all of his books, visited the university archives in Glasgow and absorbed a biography his son wrote.

But Ralph steered clear of the first series, which aired in the 1970s. “I watched one episode but I didn’t want to watch anymore because, even subconsciously, you could end up copying things and (they could) come into your own form.”

The 30-year-old newcomer instead dug into that biography and realized Herriot was ill during his years at Glasgow Veterinary College. “He had one of the highest absentees but he was always within the top three of all the classes,” Ralph says. “It just showed me straight away not only the intelligence of the man but more the hard work and the passion he had for that to happen. That gives you so much to work with an actor.”

Growing up in Scotland, Ralph didn’t have a lot of pets but he was just as passionate about his choice of careers as Herriot.

“When I wanted to be an actor…I never looked back from that moment onwards. As far as being studious in general, when it came to acting, I absolutely was.”