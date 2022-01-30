Ally Sheedy, Sofia Black D'Elia chronicle the mother/daughter pull in 'Single Drunk Female'

Simone Finch started writing a series about a young woman in her 20s and realized it wasn’t about growing up. It was really about getting sober.

“It sort of evolved as I got more sober,” she says of “Single Drunk Female,” a new Freeform comedy about a woman moving back home with her mother to avoid jail.

Starring Sofia Black-D’Elia as Samantha, the series touches on those aspects of life that complicate the process – and reflect Finch’s life.

“I definitely was medicating my grief,” Finch says. Her father died when she was 20 and, “I didn’t realize that that’s what was happening. Everyone else was moving on with their lives and I was still living in a cockroach-infested studio apartment. I’ve been sober seven years and eight months and, in those years, things have changed very drastically and very fast. Sometimes, I can’t keep up but AA saved my life. It’s the most important thing I’ve ever done.”

Too often in films and television, she says, shows about alcoholics don’t get all the details right – particularly when they involve Alcoholics Anonymous. Finch’s goal was to paint a more realistic picture and include some of the people who could make sobriety difficult.

Sam’s relationship with her mother, played by Ally Sheedy, is key.

“It’s very fluid and messy,” Sheedy says. Her character – Carol – understands that her daughter is going to move back in with her, but she doesn’t want it to affect her life. “I don’t want it to be, ‘I can’t have wine in the house. She’s not going to come change my life and my habits.’”

Sheedy says there are many aspects to her character that she understands. “I’m a mother,” the 59-year-old says. “And, yes, my mother shows up in Carol. It’s got to come from a real place. And, believe me, my mother is nothing but rich material. I also know the kinds of places I’ve had to go being a mother and making a lot of mistakes. It feels grounded.”

Carol, she says, is skeptical of her daughter’s goals: “I just got my house back to myself. I don’t want to take care of anybody anymore.”

Sam, according to Black-D’Elia, is the kind of person who has a hard time taking a lot of things seriously. She doesn’t blame her mother for her alcoholism but “she probably blames her for a lot of other stuff that is not Carol’s fault.” The series, she says, is “complicated and funny and weird and nuanced in a way that any girl with a mother can understand and relate to. And it’s really fun doing that with Ally.”

Sheedy, who started dancing with the American Ballet Theatre when she was 6 before segueing into acting, says D’Elia-Black’s role may well have been one she could have played in her early days. “A whole bunch of dimensions in the writing gave me different textures for Carol,” she says. “I’m drawing on real, true life.”

While appearing in a string to teen-centric films in the 1980s, Sheedy got a chance to feel all those tugs and pulls Sam goes through. In films like “The Breakfast Club” and “St. Elmo’s Fire,” she was mining characters who felt similar pressures.

Now, as Carol, she’s getting a chance to view life from a different perspective. “Carol is really good at reframing everything to be about her,” says Executive Producer Jenni Konner.

For those behind “Single Drunk Female,” the series is an opportunity to show how someone approaches life when drinking is removed. “It’s a really interesting place to write about,” says Daisy Gardner, another executive producer.

“It’s like the alcoholic’s version of ‘Big’ or ’13 Going on 30,’” Konner adds.

“Single Drunk Female” is now airing on Freeform.

