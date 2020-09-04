Amazon's 'The Boys' rips back the curtain on superheroes

“They put me in training for two months before I started,” Cash says. “I’d never done anything like that before and I’m no spring chicken.”

Meanwhile, Starr had to stay the course as Homelander, the leader of The Seven and “a narcissistic psychopath.”

“The choices he makes are generally about himself and motivated for selfish reasons,” Starr says. “Those that are in and around (him) might see that as terrifying but Eric and I had a lot a discussions about not making Homelander too mustache twirly and arch and giving him some layers that we might not have seen before.”

At the end of the first season, “The Boys” revealed Vought International had been using a substance called “Compound-V” to create the superheroes. The universal support they were used to getting was starting to crumble.

Even worse? The Seven are down a few superheroes. The Deep, a crime fighter who’s able to communicate with aquatic life, has been drummed out of the elite squad for committing sexual assault.

Eager to get back in, he listens to his corporate handlers and agrees to activity that will return him to the fans’ good graces. Played by Chace Crawford, the often-dim superhero frequently surprises.