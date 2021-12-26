'American Auto' drives toward humanizing corporate bosses

Hiring actors who are able to improvise is a way of making a series better, says Justin Spitzer, creator of “American Auto.”

“We always like to think of the jokes in the script as a safety net,” he says. “It won’t get worse than that line and, to whatever extent the actors can improve it, I always want to encourage that.”

In the new NBC series, Spitzer has two experts in the field – Ana Gasteyer who made a lasting impression on “Saturday Night Live” and Jon Barinholtz, who was featured on his previous series, “Superstore.”

Add in X Mayo, who worked on “The Daily Show,” Michael B. Washington, who was a regular on “30 Rock,” Humphrey Ker, who’s a member of the comedy troupe, The Penny Dreadfuls, and Harriet Dyer, who has starred in a number of mockumentaries, and the stage is set for laughs.

“I love when actors beat the jokes that are on the page,” Spitzer says. “I love when the actors even rework the lines to make it natural in their mouth to make it the best line.”

Barinholtz says that kind of encouragement “allows a sense of play. There’s always an opportunity to toss a little extra something in. Whether you have one line in the scene or 30 lines, it gives that safety net.”

Gasteyer says the new series nicely taps into her skills as an actress and sketch comedian. “I’ve been waiting for this part since I was 30,” she says during a Zoom conference. “The opportunity to play a female CEO was really exciting to me because I like characters who are sort of lost in a moral dilemma. It’s a fun, gray area, comedically.”

In the series she plays the new head of Payne Motors, which is facing economic woes. If the company doesn’t adapt to changing times, it could disappear. Barinholtz plays the founder’s heir, someone ill-equipped to make the shift. While he tries to insert himself into decisions, she has to figure out how to keep him at bay.

“There is growth and change in everyone,” Barinholtz says. While his Wesley isn’t exactly the company’s last, best hope, he does have moments where viewers can empathize with him, Spitzer says.

Just as obnoxious as Marcus, the warehouse character he played on “Superstore,” Wesley has something that makes him stand out: “$58 million,” Barinholtz says.

“On ‘Superstore,’ you had this cast of regulars who were amazing and that would allow for play to happen,” he says. “I feel we have the same thing on our show.”

Previewed in December, “American Auto” was first pitched in 2013. “I’d been on ‘The Office’ for a long time and I thought I’d love to do a workplace show about the corporate world,” Spitzer says. “In ‘The Office,’ they refer to decisions made by corporate and, occasionally, I’d think, ‘What’s that show about and how do those decisions get made?’ And, then, the following year, I did ‘Superstore.’”

When “Superstore” ended, “it felt like an opportunity.”

“The people at corporate aren’t bad people,” Spitzer says. “They’re good people doing their best to try to make the company work. Sometimes, their decisions have bad effects on the employees. But I thought it would be fun to get to see why those decisions get made.”

“American Auto” had been green-lit just as the world went into shutdown.

“We made the pilot in October 2020 and started filming in 2021,” Gasteyer says. “So it was a long, drawn-out thing but kind of nice in a way because you do these new television shows really, truly, in a bubble. We didn’t really interact act with anyone because of COVID.”

The cast got to know each other through texts and Zoom. “By the time it came to filming, we were really friends, which was fantastic,” Gasteyer says.

“American Auto” will begin its first season Jan. 4 on NBC.

