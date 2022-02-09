'American PIckers' to return to Nebraska on hunt for antiques

“American Pickers” is returning to Nebraska in April and is looking for exceptional antiques in the state.

The hit History Channel documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” by sending skilled pickers across the country on missions to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, where they meet with the characters who own and, perhaps, know the history of the items.

The show is looking for sizable, unique collections, historically significant objects and exceptional antiques.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in a news release announcing the April visit to Nebraska.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and asks those who have large, private collections or accumulations of antiques or know someone who does and would be willing to have the pickers spend most of a day looking through the collection to send name, address, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. You can also connect to the show on its Facebook page, Got A Pick.

The Pickers only pick private collections. So stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public will not be considered for inclusion on the show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0