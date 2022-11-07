And then there were six: 'Dancing with the Stars' sends D'Amelio, Guadagnino packing

It was billed as “’90s Night” on “Dancing With the Stars” but it evolved into “No Shirt Monday.”

Perhaps as a way to influence the voting (and show off their developing abs), many of the men doffed their shirts.

Even judge Derek Hough took his off. The vote? Too close to call.

Two couples were eliminated and, in terms of judges’ numbers, found Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio in the bottom two. Trevor Donovan was close by. The ones who went home: Heidi and Vinny.

The top three didn’t change much from past weeks: Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey.

Trevor and Emma Slater did a great salsa dressed as Barbie and Ken. They also got bonus points in head-to-head competition. And he had his shirt wide open. That’s why they lived for another week.

Shangela gained ground by doing a samba to the Spice Girls and could be the big surprise. Every week, Shange has moved up.

Want one better? Daniel Durant was one short of a perfect score. He did a jazz routine that detailed his life as a deaf actor living in Minnesota. How he manages to stay on the beat – without hearing the beat – was amazing. With Selma Blair out of the competition, he’s the miracle dancer.

For those head-to-head dances, “DWTS” brought out Vanilla Ice, Salt-n-Pepa, En Vogue and Kid ‘n Play. They gave the theme validity, but didn’t come on until the show’s end.

Going to the semi-finals: Donovan, Shangela, Durant, Brady, Charli D’Amelio and Windey.

Look for Donovan and, probably, Durant to be cut next. Then it’s just a matter of who doesn’t have an accident before the finals.

This week’s surprise: There weren't different costumes for the two dances. The teams had to wear what they wore for their individual dances. In past years, they practically had costume parades. Maybe it's a cost-cutting measure. They can't all be "America's Next Top Model."