Anne Heche goes home, Skai Jackson gets a 10, and 'DWTS' has a 'La La Land' mistake

In case you didn’t hear one of the 20 times they said it, the Backstreet Boys reunited virtually on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.

The reason was to support bandmate A.J. McLean but, to be honest, the filmed bit was more of a distraction, popping in and out while A.J. and Cheryl did a cha cha to “Larger than Life.” The lighting often made it impossible to see them.

They got a 24 for the night’s closer.

Still, that wasn’t the best of the night.

At a risk of burying the headline, Skai Jackson got the first perfect 10 of the season (from Carrie Ann Inaba) for her foxtrot. Dedicating it to her “Jessie” co-star, Cameron Boyce, she talked about the loss she felt since his death and, as Inaba said, she was quite good, floating across the floor like an angel. She had the night’s high score – 28.

At the other end of the spectrum: Anne Heche, who went home after dancing a passable paso doble. She got a 21.