Another break: Bobby Bones talks 'Idol,' 'Dancing with the Stars' and that new show that tested him

When the radio host got back on the ground and into a warm building, “it was one of the best days of my life. (The climb) was extremely exciting, but I don’t like the cold.”

Those who work on wind turbines are heroes because “they make sure we get power in our homes in a clean way.”

Executive Producer Travis Shakespeare says the National Geographic series celebrates ”the resilience of being able to bounce back” from any number of things.

Bones figures his flirtation with fear can be traced to childhood, when he was searching for love. “That’s why I got on stage to do comedy. That’s why I was able to get behind a microphone and do radio or even TV. I didn’t have a lot of love growing up. And I started to find love in those places, but I also knew that…I wasn’t alone.

“That’s why I’ve pushed through this. I’ve hated doing a lot of these actual missions, but there was never a second that I was gonna not do them. I’ve grown about 10 feet tall after this season.”

Fans got a chance to see just how daring Bones could be when he appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018. “That’s possibly the scariest thing I’ve ever done,” he says. “I don’t know how to dance, but I attacked it.”