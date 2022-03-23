'Atlanta' deals with plenty of issues in much-awaited third season

Donald Glover wants fans to know the third season of “Atlanta” was written in 2019 – before COVID, before George Floyd, before the Washington insurrection.

“A lot of this stuff is going to seem like a parody of stuff that happened,” the Emmy-winning actor and producer says. “But we actually prophesied most of this (expletive) in 2020. The world is extremely predictable.”

In the new season, the characters are headed to Europe where they’re in the midst of a successful concert tour. They see what it’s like to be viewed as outsiders and how they can adjust to the careers they always wanted. It’s the “fish out of water” season, Glover says.

All of the comedy’s threads have reflected what the cast and writers have been through, says Executive Producer Stefani Robinson. “The seasons just mirror where we are in life. The first season, we didn’t really know what we were doing. In Season Two, we were dealing with a surprising amount of success at the same that the characters were. And, going into Season Three, there’s much more maturity in the way the characters are dealing with what’s happening to them. Season Four (which has already been filmed) is sort of like a weird parallel to our lives as a family of creatives.”

Filmed in Europe just as COVID was beginning to shut down activity, “Atlanta” offered situations that really turned out to be perks. “There were no tourists and we got to shoot in places (where most production companies can’t go). We got to shoot in museums they don’t let you shoot in,” Glover says.

For the actors, “it was a total love fest,” says Executive Producer/Director Hiro Murai. “The first day everybody kept laughing and we couldn’t get any work done between kept getting wrapped up in stories.”

“Because it was COVID, we couldn’t really have partners or other people with us,” says Zazie Beetz, who plays Van. “We really were alone with each other. Also, we were our only lifelines.”

Because so much time had passed between Seasons Two and Three, the actors weren’t sure they could pick up where they left off.

“I was afraid that I didn’t know Alfred anymore,” says Brian Tyree Henry, who plays rapper Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles. “The inevitable answer is, he’s exactly where I’m at. I think we all grew. Our lives changed in such a way and then to be thrown back into that environment, in an environment that is foreign to us, it just created something that was incredibly magical. We had no choice but to be truthful to each other because we were in no man’s land.”

SeasonThree, Glover says, is about white people. “We really had to do research…really think not like us…but it was a lot of fun.”

While viewers will be taken aback by the first episode of the third season (the regulars don’t appear throughout much of it), they’ll see how it comes together, particularly when Paper Boi and his team are trying to understand the European way of life.

Glover and company had plenty of experiences while filming that indicated they were on the right track.

Stephen Glover, executive producer and writer, says people see things differently, depending on location. “White people have blind spots to race,” he says. “It’s not just Black people who are going through it and having a hard time. (They’re) actually affected by it, too. The first episode does a perfect job of showing how both sides are affected by this.”

The fourth season will wrap the series.

“This is, in our own sense, a graduation – going on to something bigger and better but still feeling like we found a deeper connection,” says Henry. “I don’t think Alfred ever dreamed as big as he could have if it wasn’t for the dreams of his cousin and the fruition of that friendship.”

The final season, he adds, wraps perfectly. “If we decide to come back together when we are 65, with our arthritis medication and our walkers, that’s one thing we all know. I feel like we just came to a natural ending. That’s the most beautiful way to go.”

A possible reunion show? “If there’s a reason to do it, of course,” Donald Glover says. “Like a Christmas show. I like keeping my options open.”

“Atlanta” returns at 9 p.m. March 24 on FX.

