Beanie Feldstein felt protective of Monica Lewinsky during 'Impeachment'

While Bill and Hillary Clinton figure into “Impeachment,” they’re not the focus. Instead, adviser Linda Tripp and accuser Paula Jones share the spotlight with Lewinsky. “They are not in the driver’s seat of their own careers or lives,” Jacobson says. “The only person who really is – at the start of the story – is Monica, because she is an affluent young woman who is smart and charismatic and going places. But they are all trapped in their proximity to power.”

Tripp, who met Lewinsky when they were both transferred to the Pentagon, wanted to get back to the White House where she felt she had influence.

“Impeachment” details that tenuous friendship and how Tripp tried to use Lewinsky to get where she wanted.

Jones became an ancillary character in the story because she came forward and said she had been sexually harassed by Bill Clinton when she was an Arkansas state employee.

Even though it’s called “Impeachment,” the series is about the events that led to Clinton’s impeachment. “By the time he was impeached, just like the Trump impeachment, it was already preordained that he was going to be found not guilty in the Senate, just the way it was with Trump,” says Simpson. “We wanted to come in through the women.”