Bee adaptable: Pandemic teaches Samantha Bee how to roll with the cicadas

Working from home hasn’t been a bad thing for Emmy nominee Samantha Bee.
Using two iPhones and a variety of locations at her East Coast home, she says she has been able to have a more relaxed version of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”
“Not having an audience kind of opens it up,” she says during a Zoom call. “There’s no reason why we couldn’t take what we’ve learned in the forest and apply it to other locations, as safety dictates.”
An audience, she adds, makes her work more of a performance. “You end up kind of surfing it like a wave, whereas in the forest, I’m only performing it for my husband, who really doesn’t care what I say.”
Because Bee’s husband, actor Jason Jones, partnered with her on “The Detour,” he has a good sense of what works. “He’s a good collaborator,” she says. “We’ll continue to shoot some stuff in the forest, even when don’t absolutely need to.”
The decision to take “Full Frontal” outside was really a spur-of-the-moment thing. When Bee’s studio was closed in March, she transitioned to home and figured her backyard would separate the TBS series from other “shot from home” shows. “We knew it would be pretty. We knew the leaves would come in, so the backdrop is always changing. We also knew we were going to need as much light as possible. Lighting is everything. I don’t think anybody really wants to watch the entire show from the guest bedroom in my house that my dad sleeps in.”
Executive Producer Alison Camillo says the switch hasn’t been easy. “It’s like having an extra job because we’re working twice as hard to get the show on the air,” she says. “It’s a true labor of love – it’s been the most lovely distraction from a pandemic.”
A summer storm knocked out power for a week; a shed “Full Frontal” had been using was crushed by a tree. “Nature is brutal,” Bee says. When crews moved in to clear the area, production had to halt while woodchippers were at work.
“We also had to use an audio filter to drown out the cicadas this week,” Camillo says. “They’re very loud.”
Had the pandemic not happened, Bee says it’s likely “Full Frontal” would have been at the Democratic and Republican conventions. When she covered them in the past as part of “The Daily Show,” she found them a “crazy, circus-like environment. You’re just like wading through huge crowds of people and delegates. There’s no oxygen and the kiosks only sell Diet Pepsi and wet turkey sandwiches. I don’t miss that part, but I do miss talking to people on the streets. I love that content. It’s so exciting.”
Because the series requires more editing time, she can’t shoot “Full Frontal” the same day it airs. That limited her ability to do gavel-to-gavel coverage of the conventions. Still, she can add content at the very last minute. “It doesn’t really bother me,” Bee says. “I quite like it.”
A once-a-week format eases the pressure to be “up-to-the-minute” topical, Camillo says. “The 21 minutes we have is such precious real estate.”
Both say they don’t know when “Full Frontal” will return to the studio. Since the TBS show rents space, it’s up to the building’s owner.
“Safety is obviously the priority,” Camillo says.
Bee just hopes it happens before the weather turns. “There’s going to be an ice storm and I’m just going to be like a frozen topiary at some point,” Bee says.
“Full Frontal” has been nominated for four Emmy Awards, including Best Variety Series, Talk and Best Variety Series, Writing.
