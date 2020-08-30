Bee adaptable: Pandemic teaches Samantha Bee how to roll with the cicadas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Working from home hasn’t been a bad thing for Emmy nominee Samantha Bee.

Using two iPhones and a variety of locations at her East Coast home, she says she has been able to have a more relaxed version of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

“Not having an audience kind of opens it up,” she says during a Zoom call. “There’s no reason why we couldn’t take what we’ve learned in the forest and apply it to other locations, as safety dictates.”

An audience, she adds, makes her work more of a performance. “You end up kind of surfing it like a wave, whereas in the forest, I’m only performing it for my husband, who really doesn’t care what I say.”

Because Bee’s husband, actor Jason Jones, partnered with her on “The Detour,” he has a good sense of what works. “He’s a good collaborator,” she says. “We’ll continue to shoot some stuff in the forest, even when don’t absolutely need to.”