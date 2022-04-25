Ben Foster digs into his own reserve to play a concentration camp 'Survivor'

Actor Ben Foster lost 60 pounds to play a concentration camp survivor – a move, he says, that was necessary to help him understand the character.

“So much of what we do is, perhaps, self-deception,” he says. “We’re professional make-believers. We just never gave up the imaginary game in the backyard that we played as kids.”

Losing the weight helped him understand what Harry Haft, the man featured in “The Survivor,” went through at Auschwitz. In order to stay alive, Haft boxed for the amusement of his captors. He won, but realized his victories meant others’ defeats. That haunted him for years and, often, guided the decisions he made in life.

Those concentration camp bouts, Foster says during a Zoom interview, were difficult because “you’re fighting a deficit. You have less resources. You gas out quicker.”

“Ben is one of the few actors of his generation who can transform himself and literally become like another person,” says director Barry Levinson. “The Survivor” needed that credibility because “we’re trying to tell the story of an individual who was suffering what we now determine as post-traumatic stress disorder.”

After shooting those harrowing scenes, Foster spent months safely regaining the weight to tell the rest of Haft’s story.

To help the audience understand each of the periods of Haft’s life, Levinson used a variety of filming techniques. When he visited the Auschwitz concentration camp, the Oscar-winning director realized how vivid the colors were. “That completely threw me,” he says. “I couldn’t relate to it in color. ‘Schindler’s List’ stayed in black and white, but the entire film was that particular time frame. Because the boxing (scenes) are remembrances, they could be in black and white.”

In later years, "The Survivor" switches to color.

To get a sense of those who spent time in Auschwitz, Foster watched interviews conducted by the Shoah Foundation. Among them was Haft’s.

“Upon watching it, I didn’t want to do an impression of Harry," he says. "I was looking more for an essence and finding the man in myself.”

Foster worked with a Yiddish language expert to make sure the dialect was specific to the area of Poland where Haft lived, not to the accent he heard in the interviews.

While most might find the stories gut-wrenching, Foster was taken by the “brute confidence that comes with surviving. Harry’s a romantic. It might not be the first word we think about him, but it’s all about his love back home and that hope that he gets to see her again.”

Vicky Krieps, who plays Haft’s love, Miriam, says she saw her as one who “makes the space between” good and bad in the world. “Mostly it’s the women and the mothers and those who keep the house,” she says.

Her grandmother, married to a concentration camp survivor, helped her understand those survivors often feel guilty because “they were able to eat the bread their neighbors didn’t get to eat. It made you someone you were not.”

When Miriam and Henry finally meet in later life, there’s an interesting dynamic, Levinson says. “One woman helped him survive; the other became the enduring love of his life.” To portray that awkwardness, the director told Foster to ad lib a joke.

“No rehearsal,” Foster says. “That moment just lives. And that’s the beauty of Barry Levinson.”

Foster and Levinson first worked together on “Liberty Heights,” a film about a Jewish family living in Baltimore in the 1950s. They had intentions of working together again, but nothing came together until “The Survivor,” some 20 years later.

“I had no doubt Ben could do this role,” Levinson says. “Now, I realize, it’s been way too long since we worked together. Way too long.”

Foster saw "The Survivor" as a way to draw on his own family -- boxing was a part of it. But when he read the script, the wheels started turning: "How are you going to do this thing?"

"I realized I needed to see how far I could go and still be able to fight. It had to look credible. And I had to be able to face myself."

Those 60 pounds represented so much.

"The Survivor" airs April 27 on HBO, later on HBO Max.

