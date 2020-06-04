Best of 'The Bachelor': Sean Lowe, Ben Higgins win top honors

“I’m a faithful guy. I prayed about it and I felt God was leading me in a certain direction. That was the best choice for me.”

Like so many “Bachelors,” Lowe was a runner-up on a season of “The Bachelorette.” He finished third in Emily Maynard’s season and wished her well. She returned the favor. Before his season, she texted him and said, “I’m in your corner.”

The nice guy who wasn't afraid to show it

When fans talk about “the nicest guy” on “The Bachelor,” Lowe makes the list. But that list is usually headed by Ben Higgins, the 2016 titleholder.

While he used his time to shine a light on several charities (he wore a bracelet that said, “Hope,” and helped MudLOVE, its maker, provide food, water and jobs to those in need), he wasn’t afraid to point out flaws in the “The Bachelor” system.

“This isn’t about me being ‘The Bachelor,” and it never should be,” he said. “If that’s the case, this is awkward and weird. This is a two-way relationship, just like any other in life. If you don’t feel this is working, you have every right to say no to this.”