Bidding 'Modern Family' goodbye: 'This show ruins you,' Ty Burrell says

Ed O'Neill: 'Keep it moving'

“Modern Family” patriarch Ed O’Neill made such an impression on his castmates they compiled a list of his best advice and put it in an on-set book.

Among Ariel Winter’s favorites: “Why stand when you can sit? Why sit when you can lay down? Why lay down when you can be in your car going home?”

O’Neill also served as a mentor to Rico Rodriguez, who plays his stepson. “He was always there to make sure I understood things,” Rodriguez says. “When I would get excited, I would mumble and he would help me with that, slow me down, and if I had trouble he was always there for me.”

Co-star Eric Stonestreet says O’Neill was the comedy’s true leader. “There is no drama with Ed,” he says. “Ed is just low-maintenance. He comes to work. He’s prepared. He’s one of the most brilliant comedic actors that ever lived. He makes it all looks so easy and he wants you to keep on task and keep it moving.”